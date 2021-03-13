Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet accessories and technology continue to penetrate the market in Australia. While cat and dog technology are the most popular, innovations are also taking place in pet fish enticing aquarium hobbyists with automatic fish feeders such as Aqua One. In 2019, JB Hi-Fi, one of Australia’s largest retailers of consumer goods, also introduced a “pet technology” section in its outlets. Companies such as this one, not traditionally present in pet products, are now competing with the leading channels su…
Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Pet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Growing demand for pet accessories and technology attracts players from other industries
Sustainability increasingly characterises the category
New product launches become more sophisticated in response to pet humanisation trend
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Nestlé Purina PetCare ranks first overall while Merial remains strong in pet healthcare and Vetalogica leads in pet dietary supplements
Further consolidation of cat litter
New business models continue to change the competitive landscape
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet care remains dynamic thanks to the humanisation trend and innovation
Nutritional benefit and quality ingredients remain paramount in driving humanisation
Smaller players increasingly compete with large traditional leaders
Technology continues to challenge traditional distribution channels
Quality important driver in future sales of pet care
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
…continued
