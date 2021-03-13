Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet healthcare and the niche of pet dietary supplements recorded strong performances in 2020, driven by the pet humanisation trend amongst cat and dog owners in particular. Despite ongoing economising amongst local consumers, Russians are unlikely to refuse to help their pets with health issues as they perceive them to be part of the family and are concerned about their wellbeing; understanding the importance of a healthy diet is encouraging them to offer pet dietary supplements to ensure optima…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Ongoing demand for pet healthcare and pet dietary supplements as owners look to support wellbeing of their companions

Cat litter retains highest value share in line with high ownership of this pet type

Other pet products not deemed essential and linked to disposable incomes

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Cat litter becomes increasingly competitive landscape led by Mars

Price and necessity remain determining factors in the purchase of pet products

Pet shops continues to lose ground to supermarkets and e-commerce but retains importance regarding the distribution of specialist licensed products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Despite marginally slower growth, pet care continues to grow supported by increasing pet population and urban consumers’ consideration of pets’ wellbeing

Pet humanisation trend remains relevant in Russia supporting demand for treats

Both global and domestic producers see further potential of pet care and invest in manufacturing facilities

Specialist pet shops continue to lose ground to modern grocery retailers and e-commerce

Further demand predicted for pet care over the forecast period in line with increasing pet population and further potential to narrow the prepared gap

…continued

