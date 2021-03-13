Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Pet products saw a rising rate of current value growth over the period 2017-2020. The humanisation trend in pet care contributed to growth, with UK pet owners treating their pets as valued companions or family members, therefore wanting them to have the same products as humans. Owners want to spend as much time as possible interacting with their pets, and this has resulted in an increase in spending on products which are considered to make pets more “human”, with a high focus on their happiness,…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367273-pet-products-in-the-united-kingdom

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anti-counterfeit-packaging-food-and-beverages-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-professional-skincare-products-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026–manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

The humanisation trend encompasses technology and luxuries

Innovations underpin value growth

Trends in pet dietary supplements

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Bob Martin leads, but falls into administration

Pets at Home maintains second position by tapping into current trends

Technology is increasingly used for pet products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Humanisation leads to demand for premium, healthy products, boosting value growth

Pets’ health, wellbeing and happiness sparks innovation in pet products

Mars Petcare and Nestlé Purina challenged by smaller competitors

Internet retailing offers new subscription models

A continuation of the premiumisation trend in the forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105