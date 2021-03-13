All news

Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Cat litter sales growth will continue to be driven by a growing penetration among cat owning households, as it is estimated that currently only just over half of cat owners regularly use cat litter. Sales may benefit also from a greater awareness of the types of materials used among cat owners. This is encouraging a shift towards clay litter and away from products such as clumping litter that usually contains bentonite. This offers greater convenience but can create harmful dust and may not be p…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367727-pet-products-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-content-creation-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ox-40-agonist–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Cat litter trends influenced by convenience and sustainability concerns
Pet healthcare driven by natural formulations
Other pet products driven by growing sophistication
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Biokat gains with convenience, natural and sustainability attributes
Private label faces challenges to maintain shares
Recent mergers and acquisitions could alter the competitive landscape
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Natural ingredients, clean label and free-from recipes drives pet food growth
BARF and high meat content recipes gain traction, while sustainability concerns rise
Masterfoods and Nestlé Purina face intense pressure from premium brands and private label
E-commerce and pet specialists gain over grocery retail channels
More specific product ranges expected to further boost premiumisation
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 10 Pet Populations 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2015-2019
Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2016-2019
Table 19 Penetration of Private Label in Pet Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 20 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 22 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 23 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Modular Data Centers Market 2021 to Forecast 2025 By Major Players – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Bladeroom, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Co., Baselayer Technology, LLC, Cisco, Aceco TI, Active Power, Datapod, ZTE

anita_adroit

” The Main Purpose of the Modular Data Centers study is to investigate the Modular Data Centers Market segment, definition and Market size on the basis of business, end-user, product type, and major regions. In order to identify the business situation, the Modular Data Centers study offers an in-depth and technical review of current and […]
All news

Patient Positioning Radiation Therapies�Market Size 2021 | Global Industry Analysis, Development, Scope, Trends, Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Ask For Discount Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- The Patient Positioning Radiation Therapies Market Intelligence study is a collection of authentic information and in-depth data analysis, taking into account market trends, growth prospects, emerging sectors, challenges, and drivers that can help investors and stakeholders identify the most beneficial approaches adapted to the […]
All news News

Salesforce CRM Document Generation Software Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth and Top Companies Analysis- Conga, Nintex, SpringCM, DealHub, WebMerge, etc.

Alex

DataIntelo has published a latest report on Global Salesforce CRM Document Generation Software Market report. This report has been prepared by primary interviews and secondary research methodology. The market report provides detailed insights on the product pricing & trends, market drivers, and potential lucrative opportunities, during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Additionally, it covers market challenges […]