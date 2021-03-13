All news

Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, all categories in pet products are seeing slightly faster current value growth, compared with 2019. As the pet humanisation trend underpins the growing interest in pet products, current value growth is expected to accelerate over the forecast period. With dogs and cats, in particular, increasingly perceived as family members, rather than simply as animals, owners are set to invest more in health and wellness products and accessories. Consumers are more inclined to purchase non-essential…

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Pet humanisation, fast lifestyles and demographic trends boost sales
Innovation and added-value stimulate value growth across pet products
Smart products help owners to monitor pet health, behaviour and needs
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Private label players invest in higher-quality products to compete with brands
Manufacturers look to innovation and competitive prices to lure consumers away from private label
Large product ranges and expert advice continue to entice traffic into pet superstores
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019
Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Pet humanisation underpins development and value growth in pet care

…continued

