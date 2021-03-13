Global Pet Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Growing awareness and concern about pet health continues to boost Taiwanese consumers’ determination to take more interest in using pet healthcare and particularly pet dietary supplements as well as in other preventative steps to ensure the health and wellbeing of their pets, particularly their dogs and cats. In line with this trend, a Taiwanese start-up company recently launched a smart litter box, which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology to help cat owners to detect…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367736-pet-products-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Pet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-silica-minerals-mining-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-e-clinical-solutions-market-outlook-2030-industry-insights-opportunity-evaluation-2019-2030-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Demand continues to increase for health-related products, especially those that can provide early detection of potentially health-threatening problems and conditions

Pet humanisation and social media drive demands for interactive pet products

Alternative channels drive pet owners’ attention away from pet stores

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Taiwanese company Tai Kong maintains its lead in pet products, but many local players struggle to compete with imported products that have stronger brand appeal

Local brands target younger and more affluent consumers with innovative and customised pet furniture designs, mostly made of solid wood

Eastern Media acquires and rebrands more than 70 pet stores in Taiwan to create EtiPet, the No. 1 pet store chain

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Pet Healthcare by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Other Pet Products by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Products: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Distribution of Pet Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Pet Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105