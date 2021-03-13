Global Polishes Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

After a year of fairly stable sales for polishes in 2019, in 2020 both retail volume and current value sales turned to decline. The category is the smallest within home care, and had been seeing a slowing of growth for some time, but the decline in 2020 was driven by COVID-19. Before the virus emerged in the country, polishes had been losing interest partly due to changes in lifestyle, and partly because polishing is not popular in India. However, in 2020 consumers became far more price-consciou…
Euromonitor International’s Polishes in India market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Floor Polish, Furniture Polish, Metal Polish, Shoe Polish.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Polishes in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Polishes take a back seat as consumers prioritise essentials
Shoe polish declines along with lockdowns and falling sales of footwear
Surface care products are used to substitute polishes
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Shoe polish likely to continue to struggle due to changes in footwear choices
New materials in the home remove the need for furniture and metal polish
Growth in floor polish limited by time- and cost-saving for surface care products
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Polishes: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Polishes: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Polishes by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
