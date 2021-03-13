All news

Global Portable Players in Canada Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Portable Players in Canada Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

The advent of bigger and better smartphones continued to compromise the performance of e-readers in Canada in 2019. Consumers are finding it increasingly acceptable to read books on their smartphones and significant increases in the numbers of Canadians using their phones for this purpose were registered towards the end of the review period.

Euromonitor International’s Portable Players in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: E-Readers, Portable Media Players, Wireless Speakers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

