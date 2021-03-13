All news

Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2022

Rising unit prices will be the main driver of value sales in premium beauty and personal care over the forecast period. With a steadily shrinking population – Latvia is anticipated to see its population fall by 4% over 2017-2022 – there will be little opportunity to increase volume sales. However, overall consumer expenditure is expected to be 25% higher in 2022 when compared to 2017, which bodes well for premium beauty and personal care products. The segment will benefit from both consumers’ gr…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN LATVIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Premium Beauty and Personal Care Driven by Rising Unit Prices
Intensifying Shift From Mass To Premium Products
Fragrances, Skin Care and Hair Care To Drive Future Sales
Competitive Landscape
Global Manufacturers Continue To Dominate the Premium Segment
New Product Developments Focus Mostly on Anti-ageing
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

