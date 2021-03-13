Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2022

Rising unit prices will be the main driver of value sales in premium beauty and personal care over the forecast period. With a steadily shrinking population – Latvia is anticipated to see its population fall by 4% over 2017-2022 – there will be little opportunity to increase volume sales. However, overall consumer expenditure is expected to be 25% higher in 2022 when compared to 2017, which bodes well for premium beauty and personal care products. The segment will benefit from both consumers’ gr…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN LATVIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Premium Beauty and Personal Care Driven by Rising Unit Prices

Intensifying Shift From Mass To Premium Products

Fragrances, Skin Care and Hair Care To Drive Future Sales

Competitive Landscape

Global Manufacturers Continue To Dominate the Premium Segment

New Product Developments Focus Mostly on Anti-ageing

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

