Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2022

Premium categories were the most impacted in beauty and personal care towards the end of the review period, not only because of economic contraction in 2016, but mainly because of import restrictions and high taxes which increased in 2014, raising the prices of imported products, in some cases by more than 100%, as most premium products were not locally produced. After 2016’s economic crisis, many consumers from mid- to high-income consumers migrated to mass categories, not wanting to sacrifice…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN ECUADOR
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Premium Colour Cosmetics Consumers Migrating To Mainstream Products
Premium Fragrances Limit Consumption
Limited Offer of Premium Categories Driven by Import Restrictions
Competitive Landscape
Las Fragancias Focuses Efforts on Recovering Sales of Fragrances
Commercial Agreement With the EU Drawing A More Optimistic Scenario for the Category
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

