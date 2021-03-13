Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The Serbian economy somewhat improved in 2017 as real GDP growth continued and disposable income levels increased. Also, in the second part of 2017, the Serbian government announced that the austerity measures it had introduced several years ago would end in 2018, and this further encouraged some consumers to spend more on products that are considered unnecessary and premium. All of these factors positively influenced premium beauty and personal care in Serbia in 2017.

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214178-premium-beauty-and-personal-care-in-serbia

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-atm-machine-market-2021-key-players-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN SERBIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fiber-optic-cable-assemblies-market-size-study-by-cable-length-standard-and-custom-by-mode-type-single-mode-and-multimode-by-product-type-connectorized-assemblies-long-length-assemblies-high-complex-breakout-assemblies-fibre-jumpers-and-others-by-end-users-automotive-it-telecommunication-defense-government-industries-and-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-25

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Faster Economic Growth Boosts Premium Beauty and Personal Care in 2017

Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Deodorants and Premium Hair Care Experience Strong Growth

Premium Adult Sun Care Continues To Decline in 2017

Competitive Landscape

L’Oréal Balkan Comfortably Leads Premium Beauty and Personal Care

Premium Beauty and Personal Care Is Highly Fragmented

No Private Label Lines in Premium Beauty and Personal Care As of 2017

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105