Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Improvements in the distribution of brands such as Mac, Maybelline and Farmasi should continue to have a positive influence on the performance of premium beauty and personal care in Tunisia over the forecast period. The category will also benefit from rising internet penetration, as Tunisians are increasingly turning to social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat to stay up to date with global beauty trends. In particular, young adults and professionals visit these p…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN TUNISIA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Digital Marketing Activities Will Continue To Generate Interest in Premium Products
Millennials Are A Key Target Group for Premium Brands
Demand for More Specialised Premium Products Set To Increase
Competitive Landscape
Mac Cosmetics Maintains Its Leading Position in 2017
Lipp Distribution Registers Strong Growth in Current Value Sales
Competition Between Premium Brands Continues To Intensify
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

