Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

The majority of premium products are bought by mid and high income consumers who can afford to spend more on high quality offerings. When there is a slowdown in the economy, the majority of high income households are not affected strongly and therefore do not necessarily stop consuming premium products. Nevertheless, Uruguay has one of the largest middle income populations in Latin America in percentage terms, with these consumers being the largest purchasers of mass products in the country. Unl…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Economic Changes, the Main Threat To Premium Products

Premium Fragrances and Skin Care Continues To Lead Value Sales

Demand for Premium Quality Skin Care Products Remains High

Competitive Landscape

L’oréal Continues To Lead Premium Sales

Strong Brand Loyalty Boosts Sales

Premium Positioning Attracts Consumers

Category Data

