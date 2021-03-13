Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Premium beauty and personal care brands, especially in deodorants, fragrances, colour cosmetics and hair care, have a significant price difference compared to mass brands. These premium brands are therefore consumed primarily by higher-income consumers in cities who have the access, affordability and awareness of the brands’ value. Association with the brand name, social influence and quality consciousness are the main reasons that compel higher-income consumers from cities to invest in premium…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214168-premium-beauty-and-personal-care-in-pakistan
Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Pakistan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-liquid-minerals-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-laminated-steel-container-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Headlines
Prospects
Cities Will Drive Growth of Premium Beauty and Personal Care Brands
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Executive Summary
Improved Lifestyles and Evolving Consumer Preferences Drive Growth in 2017
Television and Social Media Play A Crucial Role in Growth of Beauty and Personal Care
International Players Dominate With Strong Brand Equity and Consumer Loyalty
New Product Launches in 2017 Are Targeted at Convenience and Consumers Seeking Benefits
Booming Fashion Industry To Encourage Growth of Beauty and Personal Care
Market Data
Table 7 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/