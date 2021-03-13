Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

In 2017, Hong Kong witnessed the return of mainland Chinese tourists. According to Hong Kong Tourism Board’s 2017 statistics, inbound arrivals from mainland China increased by 3.9% compared to 2016, following a 2-year slump. One of the key reasons behind the rebound was the political dispute between China and South Korea regarding THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), the US anti-ballistic missile defence system deployed in South Korea, which resulted in a ban on Chinese group tours to So…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN HONG KONG, CHINA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Sales Strongly Recover Due To Return of Mainland Chinese Tourists

Premium Products Dominate Value Sales Over Mass Products

Colour Cosmetics Grows Fast Due To “value for Money” Luxury Experience

Competitive Landscape

L’oréal Hk Ltd and Estée Lauder Hk Ltd Sales Leap With Strong Premium Portfolios

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

