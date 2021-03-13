All news

Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2022

In Kazakhstan, the number of working women continues to grow, especially in large towns. Gradually, women in Kazakhstan are becoming financially independent and educated. With rising living standards and financial independence, women are looking to display their status and stand out more by purchasing expensive beauty and personal care products, thus boosting demand for premium ranges. Over the forecast period, the growing number of financially independent women is expected to positively affect…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN KAZAKHSTAN
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
More Women Entering Workforce
Popularity of Eco-brands Strengthens Competition
Improving Economic Situation
Competitive Landscape
Mass Beauty and Personal Care Players Gain Sales Share
New Players Expected To Enter Over the Forecast Period
Significant Discounts on Premium Brands
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

