Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2022

In Kazakhstan, the number of working women continues to grow, especially in large towns. Gradually, women in Kazakhstan are becoming financially independent and educated. With rising living standards and financial independence, women are looking to display their status and stand out more by purchasing expensive beauty and personal care products, thus boosting demand for premium ranges. Over the forecast period, the growing number of financially independent women is expected to positively affect…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN KAZAKHSTAN

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

More Women Entering Workforce

Popularity of Eco-brands Strengthens Competition

Improving Economic Situation

Competitive Landscape

Mass Beauty and Personal Care Players Gain Sales Share

New Players Expected To Enter Over the Forecast Period

Significant Discounts on Premium Brands

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

