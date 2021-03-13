Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2022

With the deceleration of the Chilean economy, the current value growth of premium beauty and personal care in 2017 did not match the 2016 double-digit growth. In this context, players resorted to aggressive discounts both in-store and online. Premium brand Lancôme, for instance, increased its online promotional activity, and thus made its products available to a larger consumer group. Hence, consumers opted to purchase high-end products on promotion, rather than buying mass brands.
Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3214257-premium-beauty-and-personal-care-in-chile
Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vegetable-glycerin-market-projection-by-industry-size-share-movements-by-trend-analysis-growth-status-revenue-expectation-to-2026-2021-02-09
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN CHILE
Euromonitor International
May 2018
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fire-retarding-wood-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Demand for Premium Products Grows at A Faster Rate Than for Mass Products
Premium Fragrances Leads
Internet Retailing Has A Promising Future
Competitive Landscape
L’Oréal Chile Leads
Intense Promotional Activities Across Multiple Distribution Channels
Premium Pharma Beauty and Personal Care
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
…..Continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/