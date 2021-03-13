Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report 2022

With the deceleration of the Chilean economy, the current value growth of premium beauty and personal care in 2017 did not match the 2016 double-digit growth. In this context, players resorted to aggressive discounts both in-store and online. Premium brand Lancôme, for instance, increased its online promotional activity, and thus made its products available to a larger consumer group. Hence, consumers opted to purchase high-end products on promotion, rather than buying mass brands.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN CHILE

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Demand for Premium Products Grows at A Faster Rate Than for Mass Products

Premium Fragrances Leads

Internet Retailing Has A Promising Future

Competitive Landscape

L’Oréal Chile Leads

Intense Promotional Activities Across Multiple Distribution Channels

Premium Pharma Beauty and Personal Care

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

