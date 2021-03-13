All news

Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Having the capacity of targeting upper-end local consumers for whom price does not tend to be the most relevant purchase driver, the offer of premium beauty and personal care in Costa Rica remained relatively stable during 2017. The focus was on the small but affluent base of the population, who have access to significantly higher levels of disposable income and tend to establish loyal purchasing habits for recognised premium global brands, such as Chanel, Estée Lauder and Lancôme. Once having a…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Premium Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN COSTA RICA
Euromonitor International
May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Prospects
Aspirational Products and High-end Shopping Experiences Continue Characterising the Offer Within Premium Beauty and Personal Care
Skin Care, Fragrances and Colour Cosmetics Continue To Lead Premium Beauty and Personal Care Sales in Costa Rica
Premium Products Will Continue To Leverage on Botanical Breakthroughs and More-sustainable Manufacturing Practices Over the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
Well-known Global Brands Continue To Set the Standard
New Product Launches Focus on Brand Tradition, Innovation and Millennials’ Values
Additional Levels of Innovation Anticipated Within Premium Beauty and Personal Care Over the Forecast Period
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2013-2017
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2014-2017
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Premium Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..Continued.

