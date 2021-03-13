Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

In Estonia, monthly gross salaries have been increasing since 2011, with year-on-year growth in the range of 6-8%. This trend has positively affected the sales of premium beauty and personal care products, as they have become more affordable. In 2017, premium beauty and personal care products registered solid value growth, although it was slower than in the previous year. Salon professional hair care, premium colour cosmetics and skin care were amongst the categories that performed best in 2017.

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN ESTONIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

