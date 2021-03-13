Global Premium Beauty and Personal Care Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2022

Premium beauty and personal care is expected to continue seeing positive interest and demand from consumers over the forecast period benefitting from several positive trends. Lifestyle changes and increasing urbanisation will contribute to the growth of premium beauty and personal care in Algeria during the coming years. Manufacturers, meanwhile, will continue observing key health trends amongst consumer demographics to improve their offerings. They are expected to develop their portfolios by in…

Euromonitor International’s Premium Beauty and Personal Care in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Premium Adult Sun Care, Premium Baby and Child-specific Products, Premium Bath and Shower, Premium Colour Cosmetics, Premium Deodorants, Premium Fragrances, Premium Hair Care, Premium Sets/Kits, Premium Skin Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

PREMIUM BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE IN ALGERIA

Euromonitor International

May 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Healthy Growth Expected for Premium Beauty and Personal Care Over the Forecast Period

Several Threats To Premium Beauty and Personal Care Growth

Premium Beauty and Personal Care Will Continue To Be Shaped by Fragrances and Colour Cosmetics

Competitive Landscape

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Maintains Its Lead in Premium Beauty and Personal Care

International Imported Brands Dominate Premium Fragrances

Informal Market in Premium Beauty and Personal Care Is Flourishing

Category Data

…..Continued.

