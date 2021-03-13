All news

Global Primicia SA Indústria e Comércio Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Primicia’s strategic direction for 2016 continues to be the expansion of its outlets through franchisees, in order to increase volume sales, market share and penetration across the country. In addition to Primicia’s franchisees, the company continues to sell its products in many multibrand retailers, including store-based and internet retailers. The company also makes large investments in the licensing of famous brands such as Disney, Mickey Mouse and Barbie, as a way to attract consumers’ atten…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Primicia SA Indústria E Comércio: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Primicia SA Indústria E Comércio: Competitive Position 2015

