Global Procter & Gamble Co, The in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Procter & Gamble Co, The in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

Procter & Gamble reshaped the global beauty and personal care landscape when it divested more than 40 brands to a rival group in 2016. Two years later, the group is rationalising its portfolio by capitalising on its major brands and acquiring niche challengers. But its market share is still crumbling in most categories. Good performances by Pantene in shampoos and SK-II in skin care contrast with the struggles of Gillette and Olay. Adapting to new consumers’ tastes is the next challenge for P&G.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1368386-procter-gamble-co-the-in-beauty-and-personal-care-world

Euromonitor International’s Procter & Gamble Co, The in Beauty and Personal Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in Beauty and Personal Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Prestige Beauty and Personal Care, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-green-ammonia-market-size-study-by-technology-alkaline-water-electrolysis-awe-proton-exchange-membrane-pem-and-solid-oxide-electrolysis-soe-end-user-transportation-power-generation-and-industrial-feedstock-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/globalaircraft-engine-electrical-wiring-harnesses-and-cable-assembly-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Procter & Gamble Co, The in Beauty and Personal Care (World)

Euromonitor International

August 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)