Global Procter & Gamble Egypt SAE in Beauty and Personal Care Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Procter & Gamble Egypt SAE is one of the leading companies in Egyptian beauty and personal care with extensive availability through different leading global brands such as Camay soap, or standard shampoos such as Head & Shoulders, Pantene, and the Gillette brand in razors and blades, in addition to other beauty and personal care products.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

PROCTER & GAMBLE EGYPT SAE IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (EGYPT)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Procter & Gamble Egypt SAE: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Procter & Gamble Egypt SAE: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

