Global PW Akkerman BV in Personal Accessories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

PW Akkerman is aiming to reinforce its position as a reference supplier for quality and luxury writing instruments. The company is investing in making contact with potential overseas clients and increasing the services geared for tourists visiting the Netherlands, with measures such as Chinese-speaking sales personnel. PW Akkerman is set to continue expanding its range of luxury writing instruments, looking to capture new consumers in the Netherlands with in-store promotion, advertising and the…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 PW Akkerman BV: Key Facts
Company Background
Chart 1 PW Akkerman BV: PW Akkerman in The Hague
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Summary 2 PW Akkerman BV: Private Label Portfolio
Competitive Positioning

…..continued

