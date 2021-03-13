All news

Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Current value growth for retail tissue in 2019 was supported by increasing disposable incomes in Singapore, with many consumers looking for better products and seeking to increase their living standards. Hence manufacturers continued to look to innovation and invested in premiumisation in order to encourage consumers to increase their use of retail tissue. NTUC’s FairPrice traditionally focused on lower-priced retail tissue but towards the end of the review period launched FairPrice Gold with 10…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Retail tissue benefits from premiumisation in 2019
Limited interest in recycled toilet paper and natural products in 2019
Kimberly-Clark faces growing challenge in 2019 from premium private label and innovative Universal Sovereign Trading
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Rising disposable incomes support premiumisation in 2019
Kimberly-Clark retains lead in 2019 thanks to established consumer trust and ongoing innovation, whilst e-commerce thrives due to convenience and free delivery
COVID-19 offers slight boost to forecast period sales, although maturity will pose challenges
CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019
Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019
Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

