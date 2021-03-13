Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Current value growth for retail tissue in 2019 was supported by increasing disposable incomes in Singapore, with many consumers looking for better products and seeking to increase their living standards. Hence manufacturers continued to look to innovation and invested in premiumisation in order to encourage consumers to increase their use of retail tissue. NTUC’s FairPrice traditionally focused on lower-priced retail tissue but towards the end of the review period launched FairPrice Gold with 10…

Retail tissue benefits from premiumisation in 2019

Limited interest in recycled toilet paper and natural products in 2019

Kimberly-Clark faces growing challenge in 2019 from premium private label and innovative Universal Sovereign Trading

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Rising disposable incomes support premiumisation in 2019

Kimberly-Clark retains lead in 2019 thanks to established consumer trust and ongoing innovation, whilst e-commerce thrives due to convenience and free delivery

COVID-19 offers slight boost to forecast period sales, although maturity will pose challenges

