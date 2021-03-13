Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toilet paper remained the dominant product within retail tissue in 2019 in both volume and value share terms. Toilet paper is perceived by the local population as offering a diverse range of uses, rather than exclusively for use in the bathroom, and therefore also tends to be used as an alternative to facial tissues, particularly as it offers a lower average unit price. This trend limits stronger growth potential for facial tissues in Taiwan which continued to record declines in 2019 for both fo…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Multi-purpose nature of toilet paper in Taiwan limits demand for facial tissues

Further innovation in terms of absorbency adds value to retail tissue

Domestic players effectively compete with multinationals due to affordable options

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Demographic changes and premiumisation notable trends in 2019

Kimberly-Clark retains overall leadership in 2019, but domestic players offer strong competition due to affordable pricing

Higher value growth due to ongoing premiumisation efforts by players to add value to mature areas of the market

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

…continued

