Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toilet paper remained the strongest sub-category in retail tissue in 2019, with the largest value share. Toilet paper has a very high per capita consumption in Uruguay and negative economic factors did not have any impact, with toilet paper continuing to outperform paper towels, napkins, boxed facial tissues and pocket handkerchiefs. Due to its high popularity, toilet paper became a mature category in Uruguay, with product innovation as its main driver. Developments seen have centred around impr…

Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Toilet paper remains strongest category, with no impact expected from growing environmental concerns

Replaceable products face restrictions and competition

Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima remains undisputed dominant player, with innovations seen from multiple players

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within retail tissue

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Imported products continue to dominate in underdeveloped category based on demographic drivers

Industria Papelera Uruguay Sociedad Anónima remains undisputed overall leader

No significant changes expected, with opportunities for all categories

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 8 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 9 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 10 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Households 2014-2019

Table 12 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

…continued

