Global Retail Tissue Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Toilet paper remains the most important growth area in retail tissue, as these products are a basic necessity. This status has somehow left the category unaffected by the rising concerns with paper consumption and its negative impact on the environment. While some manufacturers offered recycled toilet paper in 2019, demand was comparatively limited.
Euromonitor International’s Retail Tissue in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Toilet paper remains key to growth
Convenience remains key to growth
Antalis leads but private label poses a potential competitive threat
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within retail tissue
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene
COVID-19 country impact
Increasing purchasing power and demographic structure shape tissue and hygiene sales in 2019
Finnish brand on a mission to shake up tissue and hygiene in 2019
COVID-19 is likely to alter consumer behaviour in the long term
MARKET INDICATORS
