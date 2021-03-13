All news

Global Ringnes AS in Alcoholic Drinks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

During the forecast period, Ringnes is expected to maintain its leading position in terms of innovation in beer, particularly dark beer, lite/light beer and non-alcoholic beer. In cider/perry, the company is expected to more and wine focus on developing the Somersby brand, which registered a stagnant performance over the review period. Frydenlund was one of the brands underpinning volume growth for the company during the review period, and it is expected to remain a staple of the company’s brand…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

