Global Royal Unibrew A/S in Alcoholic Drinks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Royal Unibrew will seek to grow its position through innovation and new product launches. This is exemplified by review period launches such as the organic beer Royal Økologisk and the flavoured/mixed lager Royal Shandy. The company will also seek growth through a more defined and targeted approach to the growing niche of craft beer.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S IN ALCOHOLIC DRINKS (DENMARK)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Royal Unibrew A/S: Key Facts
Summary 2 Royal Unibrew A/S: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Royal Unibrew A/S: Competitive Position 2016

…..Continued.

