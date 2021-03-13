All news

Global Rtds in Guatemala Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Rtds in Guatemala Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

RTDs have a very specific consumer base in Guatemala – currently it is a beverage that caters mainly to young adults. These consumers are looking for beverages with a lower alcohol content, for the following reasons: they have still not acquired a taste for spirits; they consider beverages containing less alcohol to be better for them; they have affordable unit prices; and they are convenient, allowing them to be an easy drink to consume at home.

Euromonitor International’s RTDs in Guatemala report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2014-2018), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: Malt-based RTDs, Other RTDs, Spirit-based RTDs, Wine-based RTDs.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the RTDs market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Rtds in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

August 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

