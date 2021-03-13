All news

Global SalgsCompagniet AS in Pet Care Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Over the forecast period, SalgsCompagniet will seek to benefit from the ongoing premiumisation trend by increasing the distribution of the company’s premium brands within dog and cat food. Moreover, with a relatively strong position within pet products, SalgsCompagniet is well positioned to benefit from the positive impact of pet humanisation on this category.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

SALGSCOMPAGNIET AS IN PET CARE (NORWAY)
Euromonitor International
May 2017

