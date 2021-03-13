Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The fastest growth in sanitary protection was recorded by standard towels in 2019. This was driven by new product line extensions and product innovations introduced by major brand manufacturers in 2019. The main product line extension was designed to better cater to the specific needs of the younger target audience by providing a product that was sized and designed with improved fit for smaller bodies. This line extension resonated well with younger consumers and stimulated demand for standard t…

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Standard towels most dynamic, substitute products to impact tampons over 2019-2024

Government-funded drug-buying agency says “no” to subsidising sanitary protection

Leading player Asaleo Care benefits from new product line extension

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Ethical concerns result in sustainable product innovations

Multinational players lead tissue and hygiene; supermarkets the dominant distribution channel

Tissue and hygiene to see muted growth over the forecast period

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 9 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 10 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 11 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 12 Households 2014-2019

Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

…continued

