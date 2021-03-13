Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Singapore consumers continued to increasingly focus on hygiene in 2019, while growth in household incomes also enabled many women to spend more on sanitary protection, with both these factors benefiting sales. Sanitary protection is however already very mature, with little expansion in the 12-54-year-old female population during the review period, and already high penetration. Therefore, manufacturers continued to look to innovations to meet changing consumer demand and grow share. Consumers inc…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1264086-sanitary-protection-in-singapore

Euromonitor International’s Sanitary Protection in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-multiple-stage-booster-pump-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-oils-in-ecuadorresearch-report-2021-2021-03-08

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Consumers seek value-added features in 2019, but interest limited to towels and pantyliners

Store-based retailing preferred by consumers and players alike in 2019

Leading brands Laurier and Kotex continue to innovate in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 4 Retail Sales of Towels by Type of Use: % Value 2014-2019

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2015-2019

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Sanitary Protection: % Value 2016-2019

Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 8 Forecast Retail Sales of Sanitary Protection by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Rising disposable incomes support premiumisation in 2019

Kimberly-Clark retains lead in 2019 thanks to established consumer trust and ongoing innovation, whilst e-commerce thrives due to convenience and free delivery

COVID-19 offers slight boost to forecast period sales, although maturity will pose challenges

CHART 1 Tissue and Hygiene Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Tissue and Hygiene Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 9 Birth Rates 2014-2019

Table 10 Infant Population 2014-2019

Table 11 Female Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 12 Total Population by Age 2014-2019

Table 13 Households 2014-2019

Table 14 Forecast Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Households 2019-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 18 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105