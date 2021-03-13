Global Sanitary Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sanitary protection continued to record slow current value growth in 2019, supported by volume growth and a slight unit price increase due to premiumisation. Volume growth was primarily driven by slim/thin/ultra-thin towels with wings, pantyliners and tampons, driven by more active and athletic lifestyles and the preference for convenience and efficacy. Smaller compact products, combined with convenience and discretion in packaging, continued to support growth in these categories. Conversely, st…

Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Retail Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Convenience and discretion support growth, but reusable products start to challenge

Wider availability of sanitary protection products thanks to donations and public involvement

Procter & Gamble extends its lead and natural players also perform well, but little room for private label

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sanitary protection

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on tissue and hygiene

COVID-19 country impact

Retail adult incontinence performs well, and e-commerce rises from a low base

Multinationals lead, but private label maintains its strength with innovation and quality

Stronger growth thanks to immigration and in the wake of COVID-19

