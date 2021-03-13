All news

Global Savoury Snacks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Rising consumer health awareness is increasingly relevant in snacks, with a growing number of consumers focusing on nutritional value and avoiding popular choices that are perceived as being unhealthy, such as chips and puffed snacks. Healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, trail mixes and some savoury biscuits varieties benefited from this trend in 2017.

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

…..continued

 

 

