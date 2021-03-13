All news

Global Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd in Retailing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Seven & I Holdings is a Japan-based multi-channel retailer best known for its leading 7-Eleven convenience stores brand. Delivering record-high revenues in FY2016, the group’s ranking increased slightly due to the end of the depreciation of the yen and continued innovation. Although its convenience formats continue to perform well, other parts of the business are experiencing slower growth. The company seeks to improve the business by providing high value-added products and services and emphasis…

Euromonitor International’s Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd in Retailing (World) company profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Retailing industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Retailing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd in Retailing (World)
Euromonitor International
May 2017
Scope of the Report
Strategic Evaluation
Competitive Positioning
Domestic Strategy
International Strategy
Multi-channel Strategy
Brand and Private Label Strategies
Operations
Recommendations

…..Continued.

