Global Silgan Holdings Inc in Packaging (World) Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, “Global Silgan Holdings Inc in Packaging (World) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021” Has Been Featured On Wiseguyreports.

PPI

Silgan Holding is a leading metal, rigid plastic and closures manufacturer for the beverages and food industries. While Silgan’s core packaging offer of metal food cans stagnates globally, both its closures and rigid plastic businesses offer much stronger prospects. Over the last year Silgan saw its revenue grow, despite being largely present in the mature North American market, thanks its acquisition of WestRock’s dispensing business and the good performance of its rigid plastic segment.

Euromonitor International’s Silgan Holdings Inc in Packaging (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Packaging industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Silgan Holdings Inc in Packaging (World)

Euromonitor International

August 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

