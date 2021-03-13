Global Skin Care in Iran Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Most skin care categories had very low bases in 2016 and thus strong potential for growth. Iranian young and educated women were increasingly concerned about their appearance – clear skin is considered by them as a sign of attractiveness. Widespread advertising campaigns by leading players was also a key stimulator of growth as these contributed significantly to awareness levels. Major improvements in retail penetration with rapid expansion of modern grocery channels also contributed to growth.

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care, Skin Care Sets/Kits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

