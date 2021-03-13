All news

Global Skin Care in Iran Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Most skin care categories had very low bases in 2016 and thus strong potential for growth. Iranian young and educated women were increasingly concerned about their appearance – clear skin is considered by them as a sign of attractiveness. Widespread advertising campaigns by leading players was also a key stimulator of growth as these contributed significantly to awareness levels. Major improvements in retail penetration with rapid expansion of modern grocery channels also contributed to growth.

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care, Skin Care Sets/Kits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2012-2016
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2013-2016
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Skin Care: % Value 2013-2016
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Unilever Iran Co in Beauty and Personal Care (iran)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Unilever Iran Co: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Unilever Iran Co: Competitive Position 2016
Executive Summary
Low Base of Most Categories and Better Retail Presence Drive Growth
Reduced Purchasing Power Hampers Growth
Domestic Suppliers Strong in Personal Care While Multinationals Are Stronger in Beauty Categories
Products With Additional Claims Prove Popular for New Launches in 2016
Healthy Growth Predicted If Political/economic Situation Improves
Market Data

…..Continued.

