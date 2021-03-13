Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Skin care recorded an ongoing strong performance in current value terms in 2019, driven by demand for products which consumers perceive to offer greater specific value including anti-agers under moisturisers and treatments, a trend notable in both premium and the larger mass segments. Demand for products that not only claim to offer anti-ageing results but can also boast phrases such as “scientifically proven” are driving ongoing demand for dermocosmetics within skin care, with the likes of L’Or…

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Dynamic anti-agers sees strong activity in new launches in 2019

Use of natural ingredients explored by increasing number of skin care brands in 2019

Mass brands continue to dominate skin care in 2019, urging premium players to enter this segment to expand their consumer reach

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within skin care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Brands continue to explore use of natural ingredients in new launches in addition to offering multi-purpose time-saving products due to demand for greater convenience

Highly fragmented competitive landscape in 2019 led by international brands

Positive outlook for beauty and personal care over the forecast period, driven by demand for mass products

MARKET DATA

…continued

