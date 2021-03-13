All news

Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Skin Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Emerging claims in US skin care align with a free-from positioning, such as phosphate-free, preservative-free, silicone-free or phenoxyethanol-free. Vegan alternatives that do not include beeswax and retinol alternatives (such as Reneseed) are in demand, the latter being driven by growing consumer awareness of the risk of developing cancer if retinol usage is not accompanied by sunscreen usage.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367780-skin-care-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Skin Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-content-creation-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spritzer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Dermocosmetics benefits from emerging skin care claims and benefits; did face mask sales peak in 2018?
Food-based ingredients and enriched water see rising demand
Colgate-Palmolive strengthens its foothold in premium skin care; Bath & Body Works spins off into its own company
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within skin care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Skin Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Skin Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Face Masks by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Sales of Facial Cleansers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 5 Sales of Anti-Agers by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 6 Sales of Toners by Skin Whitening vs Non-Skin Whitening: % Value 2015-2019
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Skin Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 9 LBN Brand Shares of Basic Moisturisers: % Value 2016-2019
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Anti-agers: % Value 2016-2019
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Firming/Anti-cellulite Body Care: % Value 2016-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key Players like  IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle

a2z

Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Enterprise 2.0 Technologies Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Enterprise 2.0 Technologies […]
All news

Spring Loaded Pressure Release Valves Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Global Spring Loaded Pressure Release Valves Market is growing at a faster pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2026. The study of the Spring Loaded Pressure Release Valves Market […]
All news News

Solid Wires Market 2021 Is Rapidly Increasing Worldwide in Near Future | Top Companies Analysis- Colfax (ESAB), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), The Lincoln Electric Company, Hyundai Welding, Air Liquide, etc.

Alex

Industry Growth Insights (IGI) recently published a report entitled, the Solid Wires Market, describing the crucial aspects of the market by conducting an in-depth analysis of the current trend, emerging threats, and future market assessment. This report takes into account the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market for the period of 2020-2020 […]