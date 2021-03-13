All news

Global Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

There was no smokeless tobacco or vapour products present in Singapore during 2016.

Euromonitor International’s Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Smokeless Tobacco, Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Trends
Legislation
Executive Summary
Performance of Tobacco Continues To Deteriorate in 2016
Continual Product Innovation Aims To Generate Higher Consumer Interest
International Players Continue To Dominate Tobacco Sales Amidst Growing Competition
Bulk of Cigarettes Sales Still Generated by Hotels/restaurants/bars Amidst Decline
Tougher Legislation Expected To Impact Tobacco Industry Over the Forecast Period
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking in Public Places
Advertising and Sponsorship
Smoking Prevalence
Health Warnings
Plain Packaging
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

