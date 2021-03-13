All news

Global Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

As of 2017, the sale of smokeless tobacco and vapour products is prohibited. Nevertheless, usage of unofficial products continued to increase. Philip Morris plans to launch its heated tobacco heating device brand IQOS in 2018. The company managed to obtain the appropriate license. Over the forecast period, heated tobacco products is set to register dynamic growth as it is expected that other companies will follow Philip Morris and launch their own heated tobacco products.

Euromonitor International’s Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Smokeless Tobacco, Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Trends
Executive Summary
Tobacco Volume and Value Sales Continued To Increase in 2016
Increasing Efficiency in Terms of Fight Against Illicit Trade Benefits Sales Performance of Official Brands
International Companies Further Consolidate Their Position in Tobacco
Independent Small Grocers Continue To Lead Sales
Forecast Tobacco Volume Performance Set To Remain Weaker Than Review Period Growth
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels

All news

