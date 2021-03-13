All news

Global Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Smokeless tobacco and vapour products continue to see negligible sales in Argentina. Law 3226/11 from the National Food, Drug and Medical Technology agency bans the importation, distribution, marketing and advertising or any form of promotion throughout the national territory of the electronic nicotine delivery system called “Electronic Cigarette”.

Euromonitor International’s Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Smokeless Tobacco, Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Trends
Executive Summary
Argentina Faces Economic Stagnation
Strong Tax Increase Causes Cigarettes Consumption To Decline
Resounding Change in Price Strategy
Product Innovation Against Value-priced Brands
Better Economic Expectations for 2017
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings

…..continued

 

