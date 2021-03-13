All news

Global Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Vietnam Market Updates, News And Data 2020-2021

Summary – A New Market Study, "Global Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Vietnam Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2021"

Sales of smokeless tobacco remained negligible in Vietnam in 2018, with local consumers generally being unaware of such products. Chewing tobacco with betel is the only product with a presence, but is available only in tobacco specialists in large cities such as Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. There was no noticeable activity seen in smokeless tobacco in 2018. Over the forecast period smokeless tobacco is expected to attract little attention, as Vietnamese consumers will remain loyal to cigarettes. The h…

Euromonitor International’s Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2014-2018, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

 

Product coverage: E-Vapour Products, Heated Tobacco Products, Smokeless Tobacco.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Smokeless Tobacco, E-Vapour Products and Heated Tobacco in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

August 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Industry Overview

CHART 1 Turnover 2004-2024

CHART 2 Profit and Profit Margin 2014-2019

Cost Structure

CHART 3 Cost Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Market Structure

CHART 4 Market Structure by Buyer 2014-2019, LCU million

CHART 5 Market Structure 2014-2019, LCU million

Trade

CHART 6 Exports 2014-2019

CHART 7 Imports 2014-2019

Firmographics

CHART 8 Top Companies’ Shares 2019, % of Turnover

Attractiveness Index

CHART 9 Attractiveness Index in Selected Industries 2019

…continued

