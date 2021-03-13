Global Sugar Confectionery Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Competition from other snacks areas soared during the review period, thus making sugar confectionery, which is one of the more mature snack formats in Bosnia-Herzegovina, less visible and impacting impulse demand.

Euromonitor International’s Sugar Confectionery in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595190-sugar-confectionery-in-bosnia-herzegovina

Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-stadium-led-screen-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sugar Confectionery market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pharmaceutical-grade-lactose-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Summary 1 Other Sugar Confectionery by Product Type: 2017

Table 1 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews by Type: % Value 2012-2017

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2013-2017

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sugar Confectionery: % Value 2014-2017

Table 8 Distribution of Sugar Confectionery by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sugar Confectionery by Category: Volume 2017-2022

…..continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105