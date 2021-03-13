All news

Global Sun Care in Iran Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Factors that stimulated growth in sun care after the loosening/removal of sanctions included the low base (per capita consumption was low), greater retail penetration (more importers were able to launch multinational brands or expand the presence of existing portfolios) and the relatively young and educated urban population.

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Iran report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Adult Sun Care, Baby and Child-specific Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Executive Summary
Low Base of Most Categories and Better Retail Presence Drive Growth
Reduced Purchasing Power Hampers Growth
Domestic Suppliers Strong in Personal Care While Multinationals Are Stronger in Beauty Categories
Products With Additional Claims Prove Popular for New Launches in 2016
Healthy Growth Predicted If Political/economic Situation Improves

 

