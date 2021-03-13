Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

With increasing media coverage about the potential damage to skin from the sun’s rays and air pollution, consumers are increasingly aware of sun care, increasingly eyeing UV protection with high SPF claims. UV and SPF claims are no longer difficult terms, as consumers are surrounded by daily moisturisers, facial mists, foundations, BB creams and primers with these on the labels. Sophisticated consumers who take extra steps for protection apply proper sun protection products, instead of settling…

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in Singapore report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sun Care in Singapore

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Sun protection continues to enjoy strong demand, with consumers increasingly concerned about the sun’s rays

Sun protection meets BB creams, tinted moisturisers and primers

General sun protection brands continue to lead sales with their broad appeal

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sun care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Natural products remain a key trend in 2019

Local independent brands emerging despite the multinationals’ dominance

The outlook remains bright for beauty and personal care

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 15 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

