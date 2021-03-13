Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In 2019, sun care saw slower current value growth than in the previous year, but a stable increase was still seen, despite retail volume sales seeing a slight decline. In a context of the mistrust of product ingredients, aftersun and self-tanning continued to see sales plummet in 2019. However, after an excellent year in 2018 due to the heatwave, sun protection continued to see growth in 2019 thanks to another year of sunshine, with sales in this category being strongly linked to the weather. In…

Euromonitor International's Sun Care in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Sun Care in France

Euromonitor International

June 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

A good year for sun protection, although product formulations set to be reviewed

Growth for premium sun protection, with one product favoured for the whole family

A mix of mass and premium brands at the top, but private label is performing well

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sun care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Deconsumption continues, whilst players adapt to try and attract consumers

The leaders lose out to smaller players offering organic and natural products

Short-lived impact from COVID-19, with a return to growth expected

CHART 1 Beauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Beauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

