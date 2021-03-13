Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Following the lead of Hawaii, nations and states such as Palua, Bonaire, the US Virgin Islands and others have pushed for legislation that would aim to reduce the use of sunscreen containing allegedly harmful ingredients for coral reefs. The ingredients in question include oxybenzone, octinoxate and others that primarily act as chemical blockers against UVA and UVB rays. While some studies point to their toxicity to coral reefs, the scientific community remains divided on the recent legislative…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367791-sun-care-in-the-us

Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-real-world-evidence-solutions-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-window-glass-cleaner-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Rising demand for sun care ingredient innovations

Self-tanning sees growth as mass options become available

Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena continues to lead; SC Johnson acquires Sun Bum and Coola

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within sun care

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care

COVID-19 country impact

Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US

E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products

Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline

CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105