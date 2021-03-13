Global Sun Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Following the lead of Hawaii, nations and states such as Palua, Bonaire, the US Virgin Islands and others have pushed for legislation that would aim to reduce the use of sunscreen containing allegedly harmful ingredients for coral reefs. The ingredients in question include oxybenzone, octinoxate and others that primarily act as chemical blockers against UVA and UVB rays. While some studies point to their toxicity to coral reefs, the scientific community remains divided on the recent legislative…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367791-sun-care-in-the-us
Euromonitor International’s Sun Care in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-real-world-evidence-solutions-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-03
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sun Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-window-glass-cleaner-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Rising demand for sun care ingredient innovations
Self-tanning sees growth as mass options become available
Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena continues to lead; SC Johnson acquires Sun Bum and Coola
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within sun care
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 2 Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Premium Adult Sun Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: Value 2019-2024
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sun Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on beauty and personal care
COVID-19 country impact
Sustainability initiatives in beauty gain momentum in the US
E-commerce registers rapid growth; expansion of clean and natural products
Return to positive value growth from 2021 after the COVID-19-induced 2020 decline
CHART 1 eauty and Personal Care Value Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 eauty and Personal Care Impact of Soft Drivers on Value Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: Value 2014-2019
Table 9 Sales of Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2015-2019
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Beauty and Personal Care: % Value 2016-2019
Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Beauty and Personal Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019
Table 14 Distribution of Beauty and Personal Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/